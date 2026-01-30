Trending topics:
Mike McCarthy's Steelers will reportedly add Super Bowl champion to coaching staff in 2026

The Steelers and Mike McCarthy continue planning important moves to rebuild the coaching staff after the departure of Mike Tomlin.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike McCarthy head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active since Mike McCarthy arrived as the new head coach. The Mike Tomlin era is now in the past, and with time running out, the selection of assistants is crucial.

Now, according to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Steelers have decided to sign Jahri Evans as an assistant offensive line coach. The former Super Bowl champion would leave the New Orleans Saints, where he held the same role.

“Sources: The Steelers plan to hire former Saints legend and Hall of Fame finalist Jahri Evans to be on Mike McCarthy’s staff as their assistant offensive line coach. Evans entered coaching in 2022 with the Saints and served as their assistant OL coach last year.”

Who is Steelers head coach for 2026?

Mike McCarthy is the Steelers’ head coach for 2026 and little by little he is putting together his staff. At the moment, Scott Tolzien is the favorite to become offensive coordinator, and Patrick Graham would sign on as defensive coordinator.

Who did Steelers just sign?

In addition to signing Jahri Evans, several reports indicate that the Pittsburgh Steelers will add James Campen as offensive line coach. A very experienced coach who would work alongside Evans to strengthen that unit.

