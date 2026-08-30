Packers trade for Josh Jacobs’ replacement with Steelers as Kaleb Johnson strengthens Green Bay’s RB depth chart

The Green Bay Packers might miss Josh Jacobs and they're already working to have replacements.

The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur have made a significant move to strengthen their running back room at a critical moment before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading Kaleb Johnson to the Packers. The move gives LaFleur another option in the backfield while Green Bay deals with growing uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs.

The timing of the trade is particularly important after Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is placing Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list because of his legal situation. That development could leave the Packers without one of their most important offensive weapons, making additional depth at running back a priority.

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Packers trade for Kaleb Johnson

Green Bay’s decision to acquire Kaleb Johnson makes sense given the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs. Johnson entered the NFL with significant expectations as a former first-round pick, but he never managed to establish himself as a major piece of the Steelers’ offense.

Pittsburgh ultimately decided to move on, but Johnson now gets an opportunity to revive his career in Green Bay. For LaFleur, the potential value is obvious. If Jacobs is unavailable, the Packers cannot afford to enter the season without another capable running back who can handle meaningful snaps. Kaleb gives Green Bay another option behind the rest of the depth chart and could see his role increase quickly depending on Jacobs’ situation.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

The biggest question surrounding the Packers is now Josh Jacobs’ availability. The commissioner’s exempt list designation creates significant uncertainty about when Jacobs will be available to the team.

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While the Packers will presumably continue monitoring the situation, LaFleur has to prepare for the possibility that his star running back could miss time. That makes the Johnson trade particularly important.

Green Bay has major expectations heading into the season, with Jordan Love leading an offense expected to compete in the NFC. Losing Jacobs without adding another experienced option would create unnecessary pressure on the rest of the unit. Johnson provides some insurance.

Packers’ depth chart with Kaleb Johnson

Kaleb Johnson immediately becomes an intriguing addition to Green Bay’s running back competition. His previous experience in Pittsburgh did not produce the impact expected from a former first-round selection, but the Packers could provide him with a fresh opportunity in a different offensive environment.

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The situation could become even more important if Jacobs is unavailable as they have no big names to replace him. Instead of simply being another depth piece, Johnson could potentially become part of the Packers’ weekly offensive game plan.

For Pittsburgh, meanwhile, the trade represents another roster decision as the Steelers continue reshaping their team under Mike McCarthy. Johnson’s departure also creates another opportunity for the Steelers’ remaining running backs to establish themselves.