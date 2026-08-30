The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another surprising round of roster moves ahead of the deadline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making moves ahead of the 2026 NFL roster deadline, with the team making several surprising decisions as Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan finalize the 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh confirmed the release of linebacker Jamin Davis and wide receiver Levi Wentz, adding to the growing list of players who will not be part of the Steelers’ regular-season roster.

Davis is undoubtedly the most notable name among the moves. The linebacker entered the NFL with significant expectations after Washington selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he never fully established himself as the impact player expected from a No. 19 overall pick.

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Steelers release a former first-round pick

Jamin Davis’ release represents another disappointing chapter in the career of a former first-round selection. Washington selected him 19th overall in 2021, hoping he could become a centerpiece of its defense. However, Davis struggled to consistently establish himself as a long-term starter and eventually moved on from the Commanders.

The Steelers gave him another opportunity in 2026, but the linebacker was unable to do enough during the offseason and preseason to secure a place on Pittsburgh’s final roster. For a player selected in the first round, his current situation is a reminder of how difficult it can be to establish a long-term career in the NFL.

Did Steelers cut Elandon Roberts?

Yes. The Steelers also made the surprising decision to release veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts. Roberts signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in August to return to the organization, making his subsequent release particularly unexpected.

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The linebacker had previously been an important part of the Steelers’ defense during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His physical style made him particularly valuable in short-yardage and goal-line situations, where his ability to stop the run gave Pittsburgh an important defensive weapon. Now, Roberts is once again looking for a new team.