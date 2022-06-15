The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract making the All-Pro safety the highest paid player in his position.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was shown the money as the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to keep the two-time Pro Bowler around for five more seasons at a huge increase in pay. Fitzpatrick has been with the Steelers since 2019 and had a banner year for the team last season.

“I am very excited," Fitzpatrick said, "I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping."

Now Fitzpatrick joins a select group of being the highest paid player in his position in the NFL. Here are how the top earning safeties in the NFL breakdown.

Top earning NFL safeties

With the announcement of Fitzpatrick's new contract, it will elevate him to a reported $18.4 million per year, now in second place is Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks, who makes $17.5 million a year.

Marcus Williams of the Baltimore Ravens earns a total cash earnings of $16 million, Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos earns $15.1 million, and Quandre Diggs is at $14 million per Spotrac.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has improved over the years with the Steelers, having 124 tackles in 2021 and has 11 interceptions over the last three years with the club. Minkah Fitzpatrick has also been a rock on the roster missing all of one game in that three-year span.