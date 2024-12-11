The Pittsburgh Steelers have become true contenders this year. With the AFC North club having high hopes of winning the Super Bowl, Mike Tomlin could add a new weapon for Russell Wilson’s offense.

Prior to the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, the Steelers were not expected to compete in the AFC North. The club acquired two new quarterbacks and they had a lot of doubts on who would start.

While Justin Fields was the starter in the first games, it was only because Russell Wilson was injured. However, even with Fields, the club won several games, mostly thanks to their defense, helping the team to staty in competition for the divisional title.

Rumors: Mike Tomlin could target a new wide receiver for Russell Wilson’s offense

With a 10-3 record, the Steeelers are currently the leaders in the AFC North. The club has surprised everybody, as a huge quarterback change not usually goes as well as it went for Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson is currently the starter. He came from a rocky tenure with the Broncos, but he is now proving that he’s still a top-tier quarterback that can lead the Steelers to success.

Even though the Super Bowl XLVIII champion is having a great season, challenges are on the horizon. George Pickens, his WR1, is injured and may miss some games of the regular season, which is a direct hit for the club.

While Mike Tomlin shared that Mike Williams will have to step in to cover Pickens’ absence, the head coach may have a secret plan to replace him. However, it will all depend on the rest of the league.

Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers

KJ Osborn was released by the Patriots on Wednesday. Rumors suggest that, if he clears waivers, the Steelers may consider to add him due to Pickens’ injury in order to have more depth at the position.

Who is KJ Osborn?

Kendrick Osborn was selected in the 5th round in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He became a very reliable option at WR2, but the club didn’t extend his rookie contract and moved on from him this year.

During the offseason, the Patriots added him to become Drake Maye’s wide receiver. However, he didn’t live up to the expectations and was released this week.

