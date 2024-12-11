Trending topics:
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. calls out Jake Paul after Mike Tyson's bout, says he wants to 'test' him

After a controversial win over Mike Tyson last month, Jake Paul has become a sought-after boxer, with Roy Jones Jr. among the champions eager to face him.

Jake Paul during a press conference
© IMAGO / Cover-ImagesJake Paul during a press conference

By Natalia Lobo

After beating Mike Tyson in a controversial fight last month, Jake Paul has become one of the most sought after boxers. Many stars of the sport have called out the former YouTuber, looking to defeat him in a professional fight. One of the latest to join the challengers is Roy Jones Jr.

“I don’t think Mike checked his chin at all,” the former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion told TMZ Sports. “So, I wouldn’t mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin.”

He takes the shot, cool. Or if he can catch me before I can get to his chin, cool. But I would definitely like a shot to get in there and shoot at his chin, you know?”, the 55-year-old, who held multiple world championships in four weight classes, said.

Advertisement

Paul’s match against Tyson, whose last fight had taken place back in 2005, has brought much attention to the 27-year-old. Current and former champions have called him out, including Artur Bierberv, Daniel Dubois, Gervonta Davis, and even Ryan Garica. The ‘Problem Child’ isn’t lacking offers.

Advertisement

Jake Paul fired back at Tommy Fury, but he could fight Cesar Chavez Jr.

Tommy Fury, who beat Paul in 2023, has expressed interest in a rematch, saying that he can give the 27-year-old a “second loss, that’s no problem” but they need to discuss “some serious numbers.”

Advertisement
Women’s boxing champion calls out Jake Paul and says she could beat him

see also

Women’s boxing champion calls out Jake Paul and says she could beat him

Paul responded with a post on X, calling him a “muppet,” and saying that he offered Fury “ $8M dollars and you ran away from it.” However, while Paul doesn’t seem interested in fighting Fury again, he could fight Cesar Chavez Jr.

Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez, has also said that they are in talks. “It’s an option, we’re looking into it, let’s see, this week I have a meeting,” he told TUDN, explaining that a fight against Paul could give him opportunities to fight a champion.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

ALSO READ

WNBA News: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever announces new addition to coaching staff
WNBA

WNBA News: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever announces new addition to coaching staff

Premier League legend slams coach Pep Guardiola following Manchester City's loss in Champions League
Soccer

Premier League legend slams coach Pep Guardiola following Manchester City's loss in Champions League

NBA News: Bronny James faces new challenge as the Lakers change their G-League strategy
NBA

NBA News: Bronny James faces new challenge as the Lakers change their G-League strategy

Former world No. 4 beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, but had to quit at 26 after serious illness
Tennis

Former world No. 4 beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, but had to quit at 26 after serious illness

Better Collective Logo