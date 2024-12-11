Roy Jones Jr. calls out Jake Paul after Mike Tyson's bout, says he wants to 'test' him

After beating Mike Tyson in a controversial fight last month, Jake Paul has become one of the most sought after boxers. Many stars of the sport have called out the former YouTuber, looking to defeat him in a professional fight. One of the latest to join the challengers is Roy Jones Jr.

“I don’t think Mike checked his chin at all,” the former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion told TMZ Sports. “So, I wouldn’t mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin.”

“He takes the shot, cool. Or if he can catch me before I can get to his chin, cool. But I would definitely like a shot to get in there and shoot at his chin, you know?”, the 55-year-old, who held multiple world championships in four weight classes, said.

Paul’s match against Tyson, whose last fight had taken place back in 2005, has brought much attention to the 27-year-old. Current and former champions have called him out, including Artur Bierberv, Daniel Dubois, Gervonta Davis, and even Ryan Garica. The ‘Problem Child’ isn’t lacking offers.

Jake Paul fired back at Tommy Fury, but he could fight Cesar Chavez Jr.

Tommy Fury, who beat Paul in 2023, has expressed interest in a rematch, saying that he can give the 27-year-old a “second loss, that’s no problem” but they need to discuss “some serious numbers.”

Paul responded with a post on X, calling him a “muppet,” and saying that he offered Fury “ $8M dollars and you ran away from it.” However, while Paul doesn’t seem interested in fighting Fury again, he could fight Cesar Chavez Jr.

Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez, has also said that they are in talks. “It’s an option, we’re looking into it, let’s see, this week I have a meeting,” he told TUDN, explaining that a fight against Paul could give him opportunities to fight a champion.

