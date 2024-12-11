Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and a great defense are making things work for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although many experts didn’t consider them as contenders before the start of the season, everything has changed.

Since Wilson took over as starting quarterback replacing Justin Fields, the offense reached another level. Now, the team is in control of the AFC North and could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the big question is if the Steelers are really capable of making a run to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, a massive injury could derail those plans facing a very tough schedule ahead.

What players are injured for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin publicly admitted that George Pickens is still injured and won’t play in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver hasn’t been officially ruled out, but, the head coach doesn’t want to take any risk.

“We had an opportunity to get him an MRI. The injury did show up on MRI. It’s a little bit more significant than what we imagined. So, we’re just in the mindset now of just getting him healthy as quickly as we possibly can. There’s a potential for this week, but, it’s an outside chance. If you press me, I would probably say he is out or could be characterized as doubtful as we sit here.”

What is George Pickens’ injury?

Mike Tomlin explained that George Pickens suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday and, despite giving him rest on Friday, things didn’t look good minutes before the game against the Browns.

“George experienced some hamstring discomfort post practice on Thursday. Felt pretty good on Friday. We decided to exercise a little bit of precaution and wanted to save all for Sunday. When we got to the stadium, it was evident that maybe the circumstance was a little bit more significant than we had hoped. So, we made the prudent decision in terms of shutting him down and not allowing a small problem to become a bigger one.”