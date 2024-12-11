Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose star player for game against Eagles with injury

Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin will have to face the Philadelphia Eagles without a key player. Terrible news for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin Berl/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and a great defense are making things work for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although many experts didn’t consider them as contenders before the start of the season, everything has changed.

Since Wilson took over as starting quarterback replacing Justin Fields, the offense reached another level. Now, the team is in control of the AFC North and could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the big question is if the Steelers are really capable of making a run to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, a massive injury could derail those plans facing a very tough schedule ahead.

Advertisement

What players are injured for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin publicly admitted that George Pickens is still injured and won’t play in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver hasn’t been officially ruled out, but, the head coach doesn’t want to take any risk.

Advertisement

“We had an opportunity to get him an MRI. The injury did show up on MRI. It’s a little bit more significant than what we imagined. So, we’re just in the mindset now of just getting him healthy as quickly as we possibly can. There’s a potential for this week, but, it’s an outside chance. If you press me, I would probably say he is out or could be characterized as doubtful as we sit here.”

Mike Tomlin&#039;s net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

see also

Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

What is George Pickens’ injury?

Mike Tomlin explained that George Pickens suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday and, despite giving him rest on Friday, things didn’t look good minutes before the game against the Browns.

Advertisement

“George experienced some hamstring discomfort post practice on Thursday. Felt pretty good on Friday. We decided to exercise a little bit of precaution and wanted to save all for Sunday. When we got to the stadium, it was evident that maybe the circumstance was a little bit more significant than we had hoped. So, we made the prudent decision in terms of shutting him down and not allowing a small problem to become a bigger one.”

NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Mike Tyson makes stunning revelation about his bout with Jake Paul
Boxing

Mike Tyson makes stunning revelation about his bout with Jake Paul

NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart
NBA

NBA News: 76ers’ Paul George reveals the exact moment when his friendship with Chris Paul fell apart

Jake Paul fires backs after Tommy Fury's rematch proposal on social media
Boxing

Jake Paul fires backs after Tommy Fury's rematch proposal on social media

Canelo Alvarez ruins Conor McGregor's $200 million superfight plans
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez ruins Conor McGregor's $200 million superfight plans

Better Collective Logo