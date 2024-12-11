WNBA News: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever announces new addition to coaching staff

After parting ways with coach Christie Sides, the Indiana Fever have started to build their new coaching staff, now in charge of Stephanie White. On Wednesday, the franchise announced that Keith Porter will be the new Player Development Coach.

Porter is coming from working with White and the Connecticut Sun last season. According to the Fever’s statement, he played a “key role” in the development of All-WNBA First-Team member Alyssa Thomas, WNBA All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, and WNBA Most Improved Player Dijonai Carrington.

Porter spent two years playing college basketball at the University of Connecticut Avery Point (Division III), where he was a dominant scorer, All-American, and eventual Hall of Famer. He also had a professional career in Spain and Puerto Rico.

Previously, the Fever announced that Karima Christmas-Kelly was going to stay as assistant coach. The former Washington Mystics star helped produce back-to-back WNBA Rookie of the Year winners in Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024).

Stephanie White will coach the Indiana Fever (IMAGO / Newscom World)

On the other hand, White brought Austin Kelly, assistant coach, after working together since 2019. Before they worked with the Sun, they were together at Vanderbilt University. During that time, Kelly served as the Director of Recruiting under White’s leadership.

The Fever are entering a new era

White is eager to propel the Indiana Fever to new heights, mirroring the aspirations of star player Caitlin Clark. After securing a playoff berth in 2024, the team’s sights are now set on championship contention.

In an interview with The Fan – Indianapolis, White expressed the team’s unwavering commitment to championship aspirations. “It’s competing for championships,” she stated. “The expectation was always to be competing for championships, and I think now we have an opportunity again to be doing that.”

However, the Fever surprised everyone by leaving Temi Fagbenle unprotected to be selected for the Golden Valkyries in the Expansion Draft. The 32-year-old center was one of Clark’s biggest allies in the court. However, with the free-agency season coming, it will be interesting to watch who they bring.