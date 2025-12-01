Steelers star takes shot at Josh Allen after loss to Bills

Week 13 of the NFL delivered one of the most exciting matchups in the AFC. Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills held the Pittsburgh Steelers to a minimum, securing a crucial win to boost their playoff hopes.

The game got so physical that the clashes often overshadowed the actual play. One of the most notable came between the Bills’ QB and Cam Heyward, the star of the Steelers’ defense. A knee to the stomach of the defensive tackle sparked a heated face-off and fiery postgame remarks.

“[I was] ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not,” Heyward said to the press. “It just pisses me off.” Allen managed to get number 97 rattled right in the middle of the game—a very clever play.

In fact, Heyward himself confirmed this in the locker room, referring to Allen’s strategy to throw him off his game: “He even said after, ‘I had to do something to get you off me.'”

Allen praises Heyward despite altercation

A clash of titans, true heavyweights in the league. Josh Allen has been one of the top players at his position in recent years, and the same goes for Heyward, who has established himself as a cornerstone of the Steelers’ defense. For that reason, their dispute stayed on the field—at least from the QB’s perspective.

“Maybe [got me going] a little bit,” the QB said when asked about the exchanges. “We love the competitiveness out of this game. He’s such a great player. Sometimes, you need fire like that to get you going.”

Bills and Steelers on the hunt for the Playoffs

Both the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot as the season winds down. The Bills are currently better positioned after securing a crucial victory directly against Pittsburgh, which gives them a significant edge in the AFC standings and potential tiebreakers.

While the Steelers still control their own destiny, they now face a tougher road and need to win out, likely depending on other teams’ results to secure a Wild Card berth. Both teams’ final schedules will be highly scrutinized as they fight for the postseason.