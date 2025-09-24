Cam Heyward delivers a strong criticism on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 in the 2025 NFL season after securing a key Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots, 21-14. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, including a decisive one to Calvin Austin III in the final minutes of the game. However, a team icon like Cam Heyward criticized the defensive performance under Mike Tomlin.

Despite occasional criticisms, Pittsburgh’s defense was crucial to the win, forcing five turnovers, including a red zone interception and two goal-line stops. With this victory, the Steelers bounced back from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks and earned their first win in Foxborough since 2008.

Heyward emphasized that additional factors are needed for further improvement. The Steelers’ defensive captain expressed his frustration with the team’s performance in critical situations, which are central to the game plan Tomlin implements.

Cam Heyward’s criticism

“One thing we gotta clean up is our third-and-fourth down. It was not acceptable. You look at our team, and it’s not like we were in bad situations for the third downs. A lot of times it was third and six-plus. We gotta get off the field. It comes down to awareness, tackling and execution. We have to take those to heart, and we gotta be better. I’m not running away from that,” Heyward said on his podcast Not Just Football.

Heyward voiced his frustration with the defense’s performance on critical plays, known as “money downs.” In particular, a 17-play series at the end of the first half highlighted Pittsburgh’s inability to stop their opponent in key moments.

Tomlin and the Steelers prepare to travel to Ireland

Pittsburgh will have a special date as they face the Vikings in Dublin in an NFL International Game next Sunday. “The physical work on this side of the trip is important for us. We’re doing some things to acclimate ourselves to the trip. We’re working early this week to start the body clock transition process,” Tomlin said at a press conference.