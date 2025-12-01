TJ Watt calls out Steelers’ collapse, amazed the Bills could dominate with one repeated play

T.J. Watt recorded four total tackles against the Buffalo Bills in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ most recent home defeat, their second consecutive loss since beating the Bears. The star spoke candidly about how the rivals exploited a single offensive play, effectively abusing the home team’s defense.

Watt didn’t hide his frustration after watching the Bills gash the Steelers on the ground. Reflecting on the loss, he admitted, “I’ve never seen a team run the same play that much and have that kind of success,” a blunt assessment that captured how overwhelmed the Steelers’ defense looked.

The Bills’ rushing game was overwhelmingly dominant, totaling 249 rushing yards, validating Watt’s message, which seemed to be both a criticism of the Steelers‘ defense and coaches, and simultaneously a form of praise for Buffalo’s Offensive Coordinator, Joe Brady.

Bills leave a deep mark on Pittsburgh

The Bills didn’t just win the game; they also took the opportunity to establish a new record for rushing yards by a road team against the Steelers: “The 249 yards rushing today by Bills were the most by a road team at Pittsburgh since Buffalo had 310 on 9/28/1975, including 227 from O.J. Simpson,” reported the AP on X.

Unsurprisingly, some Pittsburgh fans were furious. The Steelers managed only 58 rushing yards, leading to fan comments far harsher than Watt’s. “The bills have almost 300 yards rushing and we have 90 yards of offense. I hope to m—- f— god they fire Arthur Smith, Teryl Austin at the end of this quarter. Art Rooney is a f—- Puppet,” wrote Cam on X (@killacam0531).

Kevin Massare of Bills Roundtable wrote on X about his team’s performance in Pittsburgh: “The Bills went into Pittsburgh and have broken rushing records in this stadium. Shout out to the Bills OL and Joe Brady’s game plan… Who also kept Josh Allen clean with two backup Ots.”