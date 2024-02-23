The 2024 NFL Awards stirred up controversy league-wide. Many fans believe T.J. Watt deserved the Defensive Player of the Year award, and his response after not winning it sends a clear message.

T.J. Watt has been an outstanding player for the Pittsburgh Steelers since joining the team in 2017. He has consistently exceeded expectations, earning six Pro Bowl selections thus far.

In 2021, Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award for his exceptional season. This year, many expected him to repeat the feat, but the NFL surprised fans by awarding it to Myles Garrett instead.

T.J. Watt is not comfortable with how the NFL decided the DPOY

For seven years, T.J. Watt has been the best player of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He entered the league in 2017 as the 30th pick in the first round, definitely surpassing all expectations placed on him.

T.J. Watt, younger brother of NFL legend J.J. Watt, has excelled as a linebacker for the Steelers. Widely regarded as the best player at his position currently, the league decided to name Myles Garrett as the Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2024 NFL Awards, the league named Myles Garrett as the Defensive Player of the Year, surprising many, given that T.J. Watt had better statistics than the Browns‘ pass rusher in every aspect.

For this reason, Watt has decided to step in and send a strong message to the NFL. While the linebacker acknowledges the talent of other players, he seeks more clarity on the voting process.

“I don’t have a problem with any players,” Watt said on “Pardon My Take,” via Steelers Depot. “Everybody’s phenomenal. Myles [Garrett], Micah [Parsons], they’re great players. Don’t get me wrong. It’s just that the voting. I want more clarity on how that all comes.“

Watt added that, while he seeks success with his team, these type of awards are his legacy. “It’s not why we play, but it comes along with it,” the six-time Pro Bowler said.

What were T.J. Watt’s numbers during the 2023 NFL Season?

As mentioned earlier, T.J. Watt had a remarkable year with the Steelers. He finished second in the voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award, behind Browns’ pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Watt’s numbers were solid enough to name him the DPOY of the 2023 season. He had one interception for 24 yards, three fumbles recovered, one touchdown, 19 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 36 quarterback hits.