Le’Veon Bell played his last season in the NFL in 2021. Nevertheless, the experienced running back is ready to return three years later, as he is preparing for a comeback with a surprising AFC team.

Le’Veon Bell’s career has seen its share of ups and downs. The running back was once regarded as one of the most promising players in his position while with the Steelers, but some poor choices quickly changed this situation.

Bell refused to extend his contract with the Steelers in 2018, which marked the beginning of the decline. Since then, he has been unable to find stability with another team, and he has not been part of the league since 2021.

Le’Veon Bell wants to play for the Steelers again

It seems like Le’Veon Bell has acknowledged his mistakes. In 2018, the running back decided not to play the season due to a contract dispute with the Steelers. The team moved on, but the player couldn’t find the right path afterward.

Bell played for four different teams since leaving Pittsburgh. His final season, in 2021, was with the Buccaneers, but he only had eight carries for 18 yards. Nevertheless, he’s ready to make an epic comeback, hopefully with the Steelers.

On social media, Bell revealed that he wants to return to the NFL, but only to play for one team. The running back said that he will try to be physically ready to help this club succeed.

“I won’t start training until like March,” Bell said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down — I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Even though Bell didn’t explicitly mention the Steelers, it is clear that he is referring to them. Recently, he apologized to the organization for the contract dispute he had with them in 2018 and has stated multiple times that his biggest mistake was leaving Pittsburgh for money.

Should the Steelers give Le’Veon Bell a second chance?

Although Bell wants to make his NFL comeback with the Steelers, the team has the final say in this matter. It seems like the running back doesn’t want a lucrative deal, but now money may not be the main problem to sign him.

As of today, the Steelers have two very good running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. If Bell wants to join the team, it appears he would have to accept being the RB3 behind them.