James Harrison was a key factor in the last Super Bowl won by the Pittsburgh Steelers. That happened 15 years ago with a remarkable comeback led by Ben Roethlisberger under head coach Mike Tomlin against the Arizona Cardinals of Kurt Warner.

However, the team’s current situation is entirely different now. The Steelers’ last playoff victory was in January 2017, and Tomlin has yet to find a replacement for Big Ben among names like Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

One of the most significant franchises in the NFL has been accustomed to achieving non-losing seasons but without making a mark in the postseason. As a result, several legends of the team are growing tired of what’s happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Super Bowl week at Las Vegas, Harrison joined the voices calling for a change. Everything unfolded in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

James Harrison takes a big shot at Mike Tomlin

Pat McAfee asked James Harrison for his opinion on the transition process currently happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers and what the realistic expectations should be heading into next season.

“The expectations should never change. I think the expectations have become we don’t want to have a losing season. I’m not throwing salt to anybody, but, the Pittsburgh Steelers standard is to win Lombardis. When you go into that building, there’s six of them sitting there.”

The former defensive player acknowledged that it seems the Steelers are settling for extending Mike Tomlin’s record of non-losing seasons when the goal should be to win the Super Bowl every year.

“Right now, we’re not even winning a playoff game. I don’t think we’ve won a playoff game since 2016. So, I think we need to get back to what the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers legacy, the lore is. That’s just not what it is.”