The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to find their franchise quarterback. Now, it seems the team could make a tough decision regarding Kenny Pickett to address the situation promptly.

After the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers suffered a sensitive loss. Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire after 18 successful years, but his exit left a huge problem for Pittsburgh.

In need of a solid replacement for Big Ben, the AFC North franchise selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he has not lived up to expectations, and the team is running out of patience.

Steelers might move on from Kenny Pickett this year

Filling Big Ben’s shoes is no easy task. The quarterback is regarded as a Steelers legend, which means that anyone who follows him will inevitably be compared to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

When Roethlisberger decided to retire, the Steelers faced a problem they hadn’t encountered in 18 years: drafting a suitable replacement to become the starting quarterback.

With the 20th overall pick in 2022, they opted to add Kenny Pickett to their roster. However, things haven’t gone well with him under center, as the offense has struggled during his two years as a starter.

After a disappointing 2023 season, fans are starting to question if Pickett is really the best quarterback they could have. Now, the owner of the team has addressed the matter, and the answer might not be the best for the player.

Steelers president Art Rooney II was questioned about the possibility of acquiring a veteran quarterback this year. “Well, you know, as we sit here in early February, we’re not closing the door on anything,” Rooney toild CBS. “We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we’ll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season.”

For many fans, this response reflects the desperation of the Steelers. Rooney isn’t fully endorsing Pickett, and it appears they might explore the quarterback market to bring in an experienced player to replace the 25-year-old.

What are Kenny Pickett’s stats after two seasons?

Kenny Pickett was regarded as the perfect replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, he has been unable to live up to the expectations, with numbers that are far from what the team wants from him.

In two seasons played, Pickett has a 14-10 record as starter. He has only been able to complete 446 passes out of 713 attempts for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and the same amount of interceptions.