The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering a huge move this offseason. According to rumors, the AFC North team might replace Kenny Pickett with a very critiqued quarterback for the 2024 NFL season.

Ben Roethlisberger’s exit in 2021 left a significant void to fill for the Steelers. When the legendary quarterback announced his retirement, Pittsburgh needed to find his replacement, and everyone believed that Kenny Pickett would be that player.

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett. He was regarded as one of the top prospects of his class, but he has been unable to live up to expectations, and the team is running out of patience with him.

Rumor: Steelers could be interested in trading for Justin Fields

There’s no doubt that Justin Fields has been one of the most critiqued quarterbacks since entering the league in 2021. The Chicago Bears drafted him with the 11th overall pick, but he has not been able to be as dominant as everyone anticipated.

Following a disappointing 2023 NFL season, several rumors surfaced about the Bears being willing to part ways with Fields. Now, it seems like a potential suitor has arisen as a possible landing spot for the young quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are monitoring Justin Fields’ situation. The team is open to adding another quarterback to their roster, but it’s uncertain whether it’s to replace Kenny Pickett or provide additional backup and pressure on him.

“Whether that’s Ryan Tannehill, whether that’s Russell Wilson, whether that’s Justin Fields,” Schefter said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ about the Steelers interested in a veteran quarterback. “Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields.”

As of today, it’s uncertain what will the Bears do with Fields. The team holds the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and reports suggest that the front office is really considering to select a quarterback and move on from their former 11th pick.

What could the Bears get in exchange for Justin Fields?

It appears that Justin Fields’ tenure with the Chicago Bears has reached its conclusion. The team is in dire need of a huge change in its offense, and their 1st overall pick this year could provide them with the franchise quarterback they have been seeking for years.

Unfortunately, trading Fields might not be as straightforward. In contrast, Trey Lance, the 3rd overall pick in 2021, was traded last year from the 49ers to the Cowboysfor a fourth-round pick. Therefore, the Bears should anticipate receiving less than that in exchange for their quarterback.