Steelers vs Packers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, with Aaron Rodgers facing his former team. Here’s how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network, The CW Live Stream NFL+, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo

How to watch Steelers vs Packers in the USA

The Steelers vs. Packers preseason game will be available on NFL Network, with The CW also carrying the matchup in select local markets. For streaming, viewers can watch the preseason matchup through NFL+, Fubo and ESPN Unlimited.

Can I watch Steelers vs Packers for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch the game with a 5-day free trial. It currently offers the game through its NFL Network coverage, and its official matchup page lists the Steelers-Packers broadcast as available to stream.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers preseason opener carries more weight than a typical exhibition game because of the storylines surrounding both quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers is set to face his former team after spending 18 seasons in Green Bay, while Jordan Love will once again line up against the veteran who preceded him as the Packers’ starter. The teams also met during the 2025 regular season, when Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh 35-25.

Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Patrick McDermott/Justin K. Aller — Getty Images)

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There is also a coaching connection at the center of the matchup. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy previously coached Rodgers in Green Bay, including during the Packers’ run to victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

On the other side, Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to give his starters some preseason action, making the game an early opportunity to evaluate Jordan Love and the team’s new defensive system under coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

For Pittsburgh, the biggest question is whether Rodgers will actually play against the Packers today. The 42-year-old quarterback has not played in a preseason game since 2023 and has been reluctant to participate this year, although he has said he will play if McCarthy decides it is necessary. That uncertainty makes his potential reunion with Green Bay one of the main reasons to watch the Steelers’ preseason opener.

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What time is the Steelers vs Packers match?

The Steelers vs. Packers game kicks off today, Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 PM ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: