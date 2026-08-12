Aaron Rodgers reveals he wanted Steelers vs Packers game at Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers is about to face the Green Bay Packers again, but this time the long awaited reunion will happen far away from the place where he built his NFL legacy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Packers will meet Thursday in the preseason opener at Acrisure Stadium, giving Rodgers another opportunity to face the franchise where he spent 18 seasons and established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in team history.

But Rodgers revealed that he had hoped the game would be played at Lambeau Field instead. The veteran quarterback was asked whether he would have preferred to make the trip back to Green Bay for the matchup, and his answer was emphatic. “100 percent. I was really hoping this one was going to be in Green Bay.”

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Aaron Rodgers wanted his Lambeau Field return

The location makes this preseason matchup particularly intriguing for Rodgers. Lambeau Field was the stage where he became the Packers’ franchise quarterback, won Super Bowl XLV and established himself as one of the most decorated players in the history of the organization.

Instead of returning to Green Bay in a Steelers uniform, Rodgers will face his former team at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium just like it happened during the 2025 season.

The Packers matchup still carries plenty of nostalgia, especially with Mike McCarthy now coaching the Steelers after previously leading Rodgers in Green Bay.

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Rodgers has also acknowledged that his motivation to play in the preseason is limited. He said he is willing to play if McCarthy decides it is necessary, but he does not view preseason football as particularly meaningful.

Why Steelers-Packers feels different for Aaron Rodgers

Even if Rodgers only watches from the sideline, the matchup represents another chapter in his complicated relationship with Green Bay. He spent the majority of his career with the Packers before moving on to the Jets and then eventually joining Pittsburgh.

Now, with McCarthy also back in his corner, the Steelers have created an unexpected reunion between two figures who helped deliver the Packers their most recent Super Bowl championship.

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For Rodgers, though, there is clearly one thing that would have made the reunion even more special: walking back onto the field at Lambeau Field in a different uniform. However, that door has been closed for good as this is the quarterback’s final year.