Aaron Rodgers’ mentorship could help develop Will Howard, Drew Allar for Steelers in the future

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB room features Aaron Rodgers’ experience, along with the potential of Will Howard and Drew Allar.

Bringing in Aaron Rodgers last season had a clear purpose: not only to achieve short-term results, but also to help develop the team’s younger players. Will Howard and Drew Allar both expressed this in a conversation with Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“He gave me little jobs here and there just to make me feel included, and that went a long way,” Howard discussed on Rodgers’ experience from last season. “It definitely helped my confidence just being on the team, even though I wasn’t doing anything physically.”

Howard didn’t take a single snap during his rookie season, but he still made the most of the opportunity to watch A-Rod up close: “The way that he looks at his footwork, everything’s tied through your feet. Your feet are going to tell you where you’re going to throw the ball and how you’re going to throw the ball. In the red zone, chop your feet down, never more than a three-step drop, because everything happens faster.

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“On third-and-long plays, where you’re maybe taking a quick five-(step drop) from the gun, cheat up a yard so that you’re not getting out of the tackles’ fan box.” With what could be Rodgers’ final season as a professional player, the future in Steelers Nation appears to be in good hands with Howard and Allar.

Will Howard #18 and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers’ experience paid off

In 2025, Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a highly productive debut season with the Steelers, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions. His arrival provided essential leadership and stability under center, leading the team to a 10-6 record and a playoff spot, proving to be a massive success despite an eventual Wild Card round exit against the Houston Texans.

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Heading into the 2026 campaign, A-Rod will be one of the quarterbacks available for head coach Mike McCarthy during the preseason as the offense continues to build chemistry. Looking ahead to the exhibition opener against his former team in Green Bay, Rodgers revealed he wanted to play at Lambeau Field to get live reps and set the tone before the regular season begins.

Allar is already looking forward to a season alongside Rodgers

Drew Allar joined Steelers Nation in the latest draft after being selected in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick. There, he met Aaron Rodgers, who quickly began advising him on arm angles for specific throws.

“Aaron’s been great with that, helping me with different arm angles and really more tailoring it to specific throws,” Allar said. “He’s been more than willing to pull me aside, whether it be in meetings or out on the field during drill work to talk me through things. Then, he has me repeat a rep and try it, just to feel what he’s talking about and him also seeing me do it.”

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Drew Allar #16 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The final piece of the QB room

It’s clear that Rodgers will be the starter in Week 1. However, Mike McCarthy’s dilemma is who will serve as his primary backup. While Drew Allar is further down the pecking order, the debate is mainly between Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph, who appears to have a slight edge in the competition.