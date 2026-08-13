Is Jordan Love playing today? Packers’ starting QB vs Steelers in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Green Bay Packers are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2026 NFL Preseason, but is Jordan Love suiting up for the game?

The NFL preseason kicks off today and a plethora of teams will begin their 2026 campaign. One of those teams is the Green Bay Packers, who will battle it out against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given that this is a preseason game, the question is if it will feature A-list quarterback Jordan Love.

Jordan Love spoke on Tuesday and it seems like the QB will play vs Steelers even if it’s limited snaps. “Me and Matt [LaFleur] have talked, and I think the plan is to play some limited role this week and see how it goes going forward,” Love said.

LaFleur also stated that for him, it’s important that his players are always ready to roll. He said it’s important to be “mentally ready to go play a game, whether it’s one play, whether it’s three plays, 10 plays, the whole game.“

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Love should be very cautious vs Steelers

Last year, Jordan Love played in preseason vs the New York Jets and it was not good. He suffered an injury on the ulnar collateral ligament of his thumb. Thankfully for him, it was on the left hand (non-throwing) and he was able to recover in time for a Week 1 appearance.

Matt LaFleur is currently planning on playing QB Jordan Love in the preseason opener on Thursday, per @AndyHermanNFL pic.twitter.com/le5vRNjrB2 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 11, 2026

Still, those are the risks of playing your franchise quarterback in preseason. Love is aware of this. “The main thing is to stay healthy, obviously,” Love said. “Avoid taking hits. If you get into a scramble situation, definitely not take any hits outside the pocket, anything like that.”

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Is Aaron Rodgers playing today vs Packers?

Aaron Rodgers sent a strong message to Mike McCarthy about what preseason football means to him. While it would be poetic to see McCarthy and Rodgers playing against the very team in which they won the Super Bowl together, it’s unlikely.

As for now, it’s been labeled as a game-time decision, but Rodgers is not one to play during preseason. The last time Rodgers played a preseason game was in 2023 when he was with the Jets. He played two offensive series, completing 5/8 passes for 47 yards and throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.