Stephen Jones Provides Update on Dak Prescott that Some Cowboys Fans May Not Like

Dak Prescott‘s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Cowboys Executive Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones informed Dianna Russini of The Athletic that the team is actively seeking to negotiate an extension with him after this year. Despite having the quarterback under contract for two more years, the team faces a financial challenge due to his high cap figures.

This has led to frequent discussions about a potential extension. While some fans may have reservations about Prescott continuing with the Cowboys, Stephen Jones has expressed “He’s under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season. Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback.”

A contract extension would be advantageous for the Cowboys from a financial perspective. Prescott’s cap hit for 2024 is projected to be nearly $60 million, as projected by Over the Cap. Restructuring his contract could spread some of that financial burden into future years, providing cap relief. However, there are doubts about the quarterback’s performance in critical games.

Dak Prescott’s Season

Regardless, it’s evident that the team remains committed to Prescott for the foreseeable future as they have consistently repeated. However, there is no denying that his performance in high-stakes games has created some uncertainty. Particularly the defeat to the 49ers has left many fans wondering about the quarterback’s capabilities.

Currently holding a 4-2 record, the Cowboys are actively pursuing another championship. They are scheduled to return to action after their bye week with a home game against the Rams on October 29, following a closely contested Monday night matchup victory over the Chargers.

Prescott has completed 69.5 percent of his passes this year with the offense adopting a more conservative strategy. He is ranked 15th in the league having accumulated 1,333 passing yards, 18th with six touchdown passes and 16th with four interceptions through six games this season.

When Was Dak Prescott Drafted by the Cowboys?

Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 with the 135th overall selection.