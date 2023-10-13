George Kittle has been a key factor for the San Francisco 49ers in a tremendous start of the 2023 season with a 5-0 record. They’re just one of two undefeated team alongside the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last Sunday, the 49ers absolutely dominated the Cowboys with a 42-10 victory. Kittle was sensational with three touchdowns for the first time in his illustrious career.

San Francisco’s roster seems unstoppable with names such as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and, of course, the presence of Kittle.

Right now, the tight end is in the middle of a huge controversy in the NFL after he mocked the Dallas Cowboys with a T-shirt. It was a massive insult in another episode of the historic rivalry.

George Kittle gets fined by the NFL for Cowboys T-shirt

During Sunday’s night game between the 49ers and the Cowboys, George Kittle wore a T-shirt under his jersey which said: “***k Dallas.” The tight end showed it in one of San Francisco’s celebrations for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Now, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler, Kittle has been fined by the NFL with $13659 for “use of abusive language” on the famous T-shirt which immediately went viral.

George Kittle was ready for NFL punishment

Before the fine was revealed by the NFL, George Kittle already knew punishment was coming after the incident. However, the star player doesn’t care at all and is ready to pay.

“I’d do it again. One hundred percent. Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers won?

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowl championships and currently are one trophy behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

They conquered Super Bowl XVI in 1981 beating the Bengals, Super Bowl XIX in 1984 against the Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl XXIII in 1988 again facing Cincinnati, Super Bowl XXIV in 1989 over the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl XXIX in 1994 dominating the Chargers.