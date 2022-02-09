Some lucky people will be able to watch the Super Bowl in the stadium by paying a ticket, but the capacity of the stadium is limited and a lot of other people will be left watching the big game on TV.

SoFi Stadium is one of two newest stadiums in the NFL, it is the home field of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. The construction of the venue began on November 17, 2015 and the stadium was opened on September 8, 2020. SoFi Stadium is an expensive place, the construction cost between 5 and 6 billion.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium with their tickets and enjoy Super Bowl LVI, but the authorities know that in the face of a large crowd like the big game, people are at risk of getting the Coronavirus and therefore it is likely that people should use masks during the big game, but the NFL is pushing to relax the mask mandate in the Super Bowl.

The stadium has a limited capacity and tickets for season holders have already been sold at low prices, the tickets available for people who want to enter the stadium have a minimum cost of $4000 and the best seats, on the sides of the field, are valued at $30,000 or more.

How many people will attend the game at the SoFi Stadium?

The capacity of SoFi Stadium is 70,000 seats available for fans, the stadium is among the nine stadiums with capacity for seventy thousand or more fans. The stadium's location, in Inglewood, is a bit far from populated areas but is easily accessible by car and bus.

What is the NFL stadium with the largest capacity?

MetLife stadium is the only stadium in the NFL that approaches ninety thousand seats, MetLife has a capacity of 82,500 seats. The stadium was opened in 2010 and is the home field for two teams such as SoFi Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

What type of roof does SoFi Stadium have?

The roof of SoFi Stadium is Fixed, it cannot be opened in any way, but that is a benefit since California has a hot climate. But the SoFi Stadium is not air-conditioned, the stadium stays cool thanks to the fact that the roof works like a vacuum that pushes air inside the stadium.