A simple coin can be a determining factor in victory or defeat in a Super Bowl, the coin toss offers an advantage to the team that wins the toss since a ball possession can change the course of the game.

One of the main rules in the NFL before starting a game is the Coin Toss, the captains of both teams meet with the referee for the coin toss. The result of the toss directly influences the result in the Super Bowl, since the toss winner usually chooses the ball possession and that translates into a touchdown or field goal.

In the 2021 Super Bowl LV, where Tom Brady won his last ring, the Kansas City Chiefs won the toss, Mahomes called heads and the Chiefs deferred possession to the second half. But even though they won the toss, the Buccaneers went on to win Super Bowl LV.

The last time a coin toss winner won the Super Bowl was the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 when they won Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. Since then no other coin toss winner has won the Super Bowl. It's a seven-season losing streak.

How does coin toss work in the Super Bowl?

One of the captains, from the visitor team, is the one who chooses the side of the coin, heads or tails. If the captain calls heads and wins the toss he may choose between receiving the kickoff (ball possession) or kicking off to start the game (giving the possession to the other team), or choosing the side of the field to defend in the first quarter and third quarter. In addition to those two options, the coin toss winner will be able to decide if he wants to execute his decision in the first half or the second half.

Who won the first coin toss in history in a Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers won the first coin toss in Super Bowl I, the Packers called the Heads and they won the toss and they also won the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. The following season, the Packers played another super bowl but Oakland was the toss winner with Tails although in the end the Packers won the Super Bowl again.

Who won the coin toss in Super Bowl LVI?

Los Angeles Rams as visiting team, despite playing at their home field, were the team to call the toss, they called tails and the toss was heads. The Bengals didn't wanted to start the first half with the ball in their hands so they deferred their choice and the Rams kept the ball possession with a kick reception.