In the Super Bowl LVI week, fans have gone wild with rumors about 'The Simpsons' predicting the result, something that's not true. However, an episode did suggest which NFL team Homer Simpson supports.

It's Super Bowl week and football fans couldn't feel more excited. On Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line.

As expected, the NFL community is trying to predict who will get the upper hand and claim the ultimate glory. Everyone has their reason to go with Matthew Stafford and company or, on the contrary, support Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Many people, however, seem to believe that 'The Simpsons' have predicted Sunday's result. Although that's not true, the famous show did include a scene in which Homer Simpson suggested what football team he supports.

The Simpsons Bengals episode

The alleged Super Bowl prediction of 'The Simpsons' quickly became a hot topic on Twitter, but the show never actually made the supposed prediction. Instead, it was a scene of the episode “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”, aired on Feb. 6, 2005, which led fans to believe that.

When Homer is approached to take part in the Super Bowl halftime show, he shows a tattoo on his belly that reads "Go Bengals," which social media took as a sign of who Sunday's winner will be - but the episode never indicated that.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold this weekend. The Rams aim to redeem themselves from a forgettable Super Bowl loss three years ago, while the Bengals hope to end the drought and bring home their first Vince Lombardi trophy.