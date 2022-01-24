The9 big plays are the most striking in a Super Bowl, especially when it is a heart-stopping catch by a wide receiver, but the most important thing are the touchdowns, some big games were boring with few points while others were close to 100 points .

The Super Bowl is the final game of the postseason and the big game to win a ring, but it is usually a highly defensive game with few points. Teams use their best defensive strategy to win but at the same time they must score points to win and the bigger the advantage the better for them. Some Super Bowls were more entertaining than others because of the number of points scored during the game.

The defensive game during a Super Bowl is key, the defensive line must prevent the rival from scoring at all costs to take a considerable advantage during the game. But when the game is highly defensive the game becomes boring.

In the 21st century one of the Super Bowl games was titled as the Super Bowl with the fewest points in history. In that Super Bowl, less than 20 points were scored in what was a game between a big favorite and another team with a high offensive level.

What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXIX was the highest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history with 75 total points scored. That big game was played between the San Diego Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers on January 29, 1995. The Chargers won 49 to 26 points against the 49ers. But in the 21st century another Super Bowl came close to breaking that mark when the Patriots and Eagles scored a combined 74 points in 2018.

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever reported, plus it was Tom Brady's last Super Bowl as a New England Patriots player. The final score was 13-3, the Patriots won thanks to an impeccable defensive work.

