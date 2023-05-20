T.J. Watt was drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and his impact was immediate in the NFL. After the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Watt undoubtedly became the new face of the franchise.

His numbers have been spectacular in just six years. 77 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions and 333 tackles. Furthermore, T.J. Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

Now, prior to the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt is ready to be the leader of a much improved defense alongside names such as Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson, Cameron Heyward, Cole Holcomb and Larry Ogunjobi. However, a pool accident almost derailed those plans.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt avoids injury after pool accident

T.J. Watt confirmed on social media he was involved in an accident while cleaning the pool at his house. Though the outside linebacker joked about it, considering nothing severe happened, the truth is an injury could have easily occurred putting in jeopardy his status for the 2023 NFL season.

“Warning. The activity in this video may be dangerous. Don’t try at home (I’m completely ok)“, was the message by T.J. Watt with an emoji laughing at the situation.

In the video, T.J. Watt appears cleaning the pool when, suddenly, he slips and falls to the water. The star player was lucky to avoid hitting the step where he was standing as that could have definitely produced an injury.

After falling into the water, T.J. Watt immediately throws his cell phone out of the pool to avoid it might get wet. The linebacker reported there’s no injury, but it might have been a scary moment.