Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will clash at the Raymond James Stadium in a match for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James Stadium in a match for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Bucs, with Tom Brady leading the team and looking for second straight Super Bowl win this year, have been one of the best sides this regular season. They arrive to the last round with a record of 12-4 and come from a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets. It will also be the Tampa Bay team's first game after the episode with Antonio Brown last week.

The picture is completely different for the Panthers, as they will visit the 2021 Super Bowl champions after a six-game losing streak. The team from Carolina suffered a 18-10 loss to New Orleans Saints last week and holds a record of 5-11 in this regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Raymond James Stadium. Last time they met, the Bucs clinched a convincing 32-6 win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers match for the final round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS, NFL Game Pass.