Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season gets underway with a thrilling Thursday Night Football showdown between the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, and odds. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Titans return home following a road defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who held on to their lead to secure the 19-13 victory. Currently atop the AFC South (9-5), Ryan Tannehill and company have work to do to get back on track.

On the other hand, the 49ers will make the trip to Nashville riding on a two-game winning run after they took care of the Atlanta Falcons at home. San Francisco (8-6) run from behind in the NFC West behind the Cardinals and the Rams.

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The Titans will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday Night but in order to do that the offensive line must turn up their game. Last time out, they allowed four sacks and seven QB hits.

Tannehill also had homework after that loss, given that he had an interception and failed to throw for a touchdown, and his record this year doesn't look nice either (14 TD, 14 INT). The good news is that AJ Brown could be back for this clash.

However, 49ers DE Nick Bosa will probably be tough to handle with for the Titans. Besides, San Francisco's offensive line comes from doing a great job in protecting Jimmy Garoppolo, who received no sacks last week.

How to watch or live stream Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

The game between the Tennesse Titans and the San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the US on NFL Network.

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their predictions and they believe this will be a tight road victory for San Francisco. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points, while the game total is set at 44.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap 49ers -3.5 Game Total o/u 44.5

* Odds via FanDuel.