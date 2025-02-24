Former NFL QB Chase Daniel weighs in on Vikings’ interest in Matthew Stafford

The Minnesota Vikings continue to face a quarterback dilemma. Sam Darnold’s short contract, combined with JJ McCarthy’s last season long injury and inexperience, has forced the team to explore options. Several veteran quarterbacks have been linked to the Vikings. Names like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford have emerged as potential targets. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Stafford joining Kevin O’Connell’s team.

“People don’t realize, like with Stafford, not only do you have to trade for him and give up trade compensation, but you also have to give him legitimate money: a three-year, $150 million deal…Like that. $50 million a year is about right. I mean, he’s probably worth more than that. I think he’s a top-five quarterback in the league. Now, he’s a gunslinger, and he’s tough as nails, but I feel like he might get hurt behind that offensive line,” stated Chase Daniel.

For Chase Daniel, Matthew Stafford remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He also believes Stafford is worth more than $50 million per year. The Vikings have been linked to Stafford as they search for their next quarterback. With uncertainty surrounding Sam Darnold’s future, they need a reliable option to keep them competitive. Stafford’s experience and talent make him a strong candidate to fill that role.

However, his injury history adds complexity to the situation. Daniel pointed out that Minnesota’s offensive line might not be strong enough to protect him, which could become a major issue. The Vikings now face a tough decision, whether Stafford’s talent outweighs the risks involved.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Could be Matthew Stafford the right gamble for the Vikings’ future?

For many fans, the Minnesota Vikings’ gamble may not be the right one. The concern is not about performance but about salary. If they plan to invest millions in a quarterback, choosing Sam Darnold could be the safer option. He has already shown he can lead the Vikings. The offensive line also fits his style of play, making the transition smoother.

Certainly, Matthew Stafford offers experience and a high level of play. His presence could also help support JJ McCarthy’s long-term development. However, his salary remains a major concern.

Among all the circulating rumors, NFL insiders agree on one key point, the Vikings are likely targeting a veteran quarterback. While adding experience at the position could be beneficial, the team must carefully manage its salary cap. They need reinforcements in multiple areas, not just at quarterback.