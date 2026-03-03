Texans face tough decision on Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb after David Montgomery’s arrival

The Houston Texans have acquired David Montgomery via trade from the Detroit Lions. However, his arrival is expected to have a direct impact on Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

On Monday, NFL Media revealed that the Texans and Lions agreed to terms on a deal sending Montgomery to Houston. The AFC South franchise now boasts significant depth at running back, but changes to the depth chart could be imminent.

According to Mike Florio of NBC, the Texans plan to make David Montgomery their RB1, with Woody Marks serving as his primary backup. Despite Joe Mixon still being under contract, reports suggest Houston could release him soon, while Nick Chubb is not expected to return next season.

Joe Mixon’s health issues continue

Last year, Joe Mixon was sidelined with a foot injury. Initial reports indicated he would eventually return, but that never materialized, and he ended up missing the entire 2025 NFL season.

Mixon’s situation remains puzzling. Many analysts consider the details surrounding his injury and prolonged absence a mystery, as neither the Texans nor the player have fully clarified the extent of the issue.

As of now, Mixon is not expected to draw significant interest in free agency. Teams are typically hesitant to invest in a player with uncertain health, especially one coming off a full season away from the field.

What will happen with Nick Chubb?

The Texans acquired Nick Chubb last year following Mixon’s injury. He was coming off a serious knee injury of his own, which raised questions about his durability and effectiveness.

Chubb finished the season with 506 rushing yards in 15 games. With Montgomery now in the picture and Chubb set to become a free agent, Houston is not expected to bring him back for the 2026 campaign.