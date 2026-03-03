Texans make offensive line move with Shedeur Sanders’ Browns on same day of trading for David Montgomery

The Houston Texans landed David Montgomery, but that wasn’t the only deal they made on Monday. They also made a move with the Cleveland Browns as they want to protect Shedeur Sanders, or whoever gets the starting quarterback role.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans have agreed to send offensive lineman Tytus Howard to the Browns. Cleveland will give them a fifth-round pick in return. Hence, whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or the favorite to actually land the QB1 job in Cleveland, the Browns added a new pass-protector.

The Browns have had many names on the offensive line change. Howard will not play the final year of his current contract. Rapoport also reported that the Browns will extend him on a three-year, $63 million deal. Hence, the Browns are locking him up for years to come.

Tytus Howard is a versatile player

The Browns landed a versatile lineman that can play as a right tackle, left tackle, and a left guard. Hence, the Browns are getting a guy that has started all 93 games he’s played in. A reliable, versatile lineman who is in the middle of his prime is now going to Cleveland.

Tytus Howard #71 of the Houston Texans

However, that means David Montgomery has one less protector now that he is going to Houston. Howard has played seven years, all for Houston. However, for Houston, the reason would be that while Howard is a great pass protector, his run blocking is the weaker aspect to his game.

Texans might make moves for other linemen

The fact is that they have strengthen their running game, but Montgomery is a guy who runs through the line, not on the edges. That’s why they need good run blockers, and that’s the focus they are likely taking during the free agency period.

