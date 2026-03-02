Lions trade David Montgomery to Texans: Updated RB depth charts in Houston and Detroit

David Montgomery was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This now means the running back will get a bigger chance to establish himself as the undisputed starting running back of his new team.

The Texans RB depth chart will now feature David Montgomery, followed by second-year player Woody Marks, and a returning Joe Mixon. Jawhar Jordan also features on the depth chart. As for Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale, both are unrestricted free agents for the 2026 NFL season, leaving the team. Also, it seems like Mixon and the Texans will part ways before the start of free agency.

As for the Lions, this move leaves Jahmyr Gibbs as the absolute workhorse of the team. Following Gibbs, Jacob Saylors is also under contract, though he was primarily used as a kickoff returner. Third-year RB Sione Vaki is also on the depth chart as well as Kye Robichaux. However, Robichaux is currently on the Injured Reserve list.

Are the Lions receiving enough for Montgomery?

Per Rapoport, the Lions are getting “the Texans fourth rounder, OL Juice Scruggs, and a 7th rounder… So, fifth-round value. But a complex deal.” This means Houston really wanted to land the services of the unhappy Montgomery, who saw his usage decline massively last year despite still being productive.

Juice Scruggs #70 of the Houston Texans

However, the Lions are getting a potential starting-caliber offensive linemen, as Scruggs might solve some of the issues on that unit, given the retirements the Lions have suffered. A fourth and seventh round picks are what you can get for a 28-year-old running back. All in all, it’s quite a fair trade.

What does this mean for Montgomery?

For the Lions, the mission is clear: get Jahmyr Gibbs a new, very lucrative deal. But for Montgomery? Being 28 years old, many might see that as a declining age for a RB. However, Montgomery has less mileage than others, due to him being under Gibbs’ shadow. He is fresh and ready to go.

Two years ago, the Texans traded for Joe Mixon, a power back. Last year, they brought Nick Chubb. Now, it’s David Montgomery. The Texans like rough-and-tough running backs and Montgomery, who is nicknamed ‘Knuckles‘, fits perfectly. Mixon was great until injuries happened, Chubb had somewhat of a resurgence year. However, Montgomery comes in his prime, and should become the RB1 of the team without much hesitation.