NY Rangers confirm captain J.T. Miller is placed on IR: What happened to Mike Sullivan’s captain?

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers will be without their captain J.T. Miller as the NHL trade deadline approaches. In what is the most nerve-wracking stage of the season for a team looking to sell and with no playoff aspirations, the group will be missing some key leadership on the ice.

“New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller is going on Injured Reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury,” Mollie Walker of The New York Post reported on her X account. “Word is it’s a different upper-body injury than the one he dealt with earlier this season.”

The news come on the heels of New York’s decision, as reports indicate the Rangers are holding the line amid the Vincent Trocheck trade rumors that swirl around the NHL. Though Sullivan and the Rangers haven’t announced what exactly happened to Miller, fans and media believe they have a good idea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports help clarify Miller’s injury

During New York’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets—which led Sullivan to make a strong admission about the Rangers—Miller was hit by a flying puck in the back of his head and neck area, as reported by Walker of The New York Post. Miller finished the night without medical assistance, but he may have been playing through an injury.

J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers controls the puck.

Advertisement

Being a very delicate issue, Sullivan, the Rangers, and the medical staff have decided to take a cautious approach. Plus, it’s not like the Rangers’ NHL season calls for their captain to make such a sacrifice. While the Blueshirts haven’t confirmed the exact nature of the setback, what is indeed a fact is that Miller will now be out of the lineup after being placed on IR.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan make something clear about Vincent Trocheck as trade rumors intensify

How many games will Miller miss?

In the NHL, players placed on IR must sit out for a minimum of seven days. During that window, they are permitted to participate in team meetings and practice sessions—typically while sporting a “non-contact” jersey.

Advertisement

Because the Rangers are scheduled for three games over the coming week, J.T. Miller will remain sidelined for the matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs (March 5th at home), the New Jersey Devils (March 7th on the road), and the Philadelphia Flyers (March 9th on the road).

Miller is expected to remain in New York for treatment during the team’s brief road trip, with a potential return date set for March 10th against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden. However, an absence extending beyond that week remains a distinct possibility for Captain Miller.

Advertisement

Advertisement