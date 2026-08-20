Are CJ Stroud, Fernando Mendoza playing today in Texans vs Raiders in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2?

The Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders face off in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, but will quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Fernando Mendoza suit up?

The Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders as part of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. Both franchises have quarterbacks with plenty of eyeballs on them, so it begs the question: Will CJ Stroud and Fernando Mendoza play?

As preseason action ramps up, some head coaches send their best to play at least a couple of drives. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, “Texans quarterback CJ Stroud set to play a few series tonight vs. Raiders along with first-team offensive line… Twenty to 25 plays, roughly.”

Hence, Stroud, whose stock in the NFL has plummeted after a very promising rookie year, needs to look at least good to not raise concerns. The Texans have exercised the fifth-year option for Stroud, which would imply a potential extension is coming, however, nothing is set in stone.

Advertisement

Will Fernando Mendoza play for the Raiders vs Texans?

Fernando Mendoza was the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, but he is behind veteran Kirk Cousins on the depth chart. Hence, the Raiders will deploy their rookie so he can get some added snaps in his resume.

Fernando Mendoza on first NFL joint practice.



“It’s a growing experience and it’s practice. This is what I love.”#Raiders pic.twitter.com/OQxs4vCk3J — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 18, 2026

After the joint practice with Houston, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Mendoza will get a lot of reps in the game vs Texans. Hence, it’s another opportunity for Mendoza to show his team he can take over if Cousins slips.

Advertisement

Why are Stroud and Mendoza so highly-watched?

Stroud has lots of eyeballs on him because his dip in form after the rookie season has been dramatic. Given that Houston has the best defense in the NFL, the team feels like it’s a quarterback away from contention. However, Stroud’s recent years show that he might not be the QB the Texans can rely on.

As for Mendoza, his College Football career was so great, that it granted him a National Championship and the first overall pick. That alone will put pressure on him. Add the fact that he is on a team desperate for good QB play, and the expectations grow even more.