Sean McVay provides key update on Aaron Donald’s future as DE eyes return to the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams keep hope that Aaron Donald will come back to the team after the last update given by head coach Sean McVay.

Aaron Donald is still undecided on whether he’ll unretire to play for the Los Angeles Rams once more or not. However, per head coach Sean McVay, there is a clear update of what’s to come.

McVay spoke to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Donald’s future. “I would love to be able to have all this stuff figured out but… I know he’s feeling good, and I think he will continue to work out, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have some answers on that sooner than later,” McVay said.

Hence, more workouts are yet to come, but it all trends in a positive direction as Donald is feeling good. If Donald is back with the team, the Rams might actually have the most stacked team in recent NFL memory.

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The Rams defense would arguably be NFL’s best with Donald

While the Rams have a great defense, rarely is it put on the list of the best in the NFL. The Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks are the main ones. However, the Rams might not even need Donald to look both of those units in the eye. And, if Donald returns, it might be the definitive factor for the Rams defense to be the best in the league.

When Aaron Donald closed out the Super Bowl with one of the greatest defensive performances ever… 😤pic.twitter.com/rYVyTt0lI7 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 29, 2026

A potential lineup with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett would absolutely compete with Houston’s defensive line. Meanwhile, the duo of Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie could easily be a top CB duo that competes with Seattle’s secondary. The Rams might be on the verge of historic levels of talent.

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Donald could be lured by a lowkey factor

While they were both in the organization together, Aaron Donald has never played with Chris Shula as a defensive coordinator. Shula was upgraded to the DC role in 2024, just when Donald retired.

However, in 2022 and 2023, Shula served as the pass rush coordinator/ linebackers coach, directly working with Donald up-front during Donald’s final NFL season. Now that he has a whole defensive scheme, Donald could be tempted to see how far Shula has come.