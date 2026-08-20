Texans vs Raiders: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 20, 2026

The Houston Texans host the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium in NFL Preseason Week 2. With both teams evaluating key players after their preseason openers, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN, FOX5 Vegas Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Texans vs Raiders in the USA

The Texans vs. Raiders preseason game will air nationally on ESPN and FOX5 Vegas as the local broadcast options. For streaming, fans can watch the game through ESPN Unlimited, Fubo and NFL+.

Can I watch Texans vs Raiders for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, providing a potential way to watch the Texans vs. Raiders game without paying upfront if the selected plan includes ESPN. Trial availability and terms can vary by plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason with a valuable opportunity to evaluate their projected starters and roster battles. The game comes just two days after the teams held a joint practice in Houston, giving both coaching staffs an additional competitive setting before Thursday night’s matchup.

Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans warms up (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

For Houston, the biggest storyline is the expected involvement of C.J. Stroud and the first-team offense. The Texans kept several starters out of their preseason opener, a 27-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, making this game a much more meaningful evaluation of Stroud, Nico Collins and the offensive line.

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The joint practice against Las Vegas also provided a strong test, with Stroud throwing two touchdowns and an interception while the Texans’ defensive front repeatedly pressured both Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders have their own major quarterback storyline. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza made his preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in a 27-14 loss.

The rookie then received first-team reps during Tuesday’s joint practice with Houston, where he faced one of the NFL‘s most aggressive defensive fronts. Head coach Klint Kubiak has indicated that Mendoza will receive substantial playing time, making the game an important step in his development alongside veteran Cousins.

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What time is the Texans vs Raiders match?

The Texans vs. Raiders game kicks off Thursday, August 20, at 8:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: