Derwin James lands historic new contract with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made a massive statement about the future of their defense by signing Derwin James to a historic three-year, $75.6 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The move reinforces just how valuable James remains to the franchise as the Chargers continue building a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl in the coming seasons.

James has earned four All-Pro selections during his NFL career and has consistently established himself as one of the league’s most complete defensive players.

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How much money will Derwin James earn per season?

With a three-year, $75.6 million extension, Derwin James will earn an average of $25.2 million per season, setting a new benchmark for NFL safeties. The contract reflects both his production and his importance inside one of the league’s most ambitious defensive projects heading into the 2026 season.

The Chargers understand that competing in the AFC West requires elite talent across the roster. The division remains one of the toughest in football, featuring powerhouse rivals like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

The extension also highlights the confidence the Chargers have in their current direction under head coach Jim Harbaugh. After arriving with the mission of transforming the Chargers into true championship contenders, Harbaugh continues building around elite talent on both sides of the ball.

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Keeping Derwin James long term became one of the franchise’s top priorities, especially with new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary expected to maximize the star safety’s unique skill set.