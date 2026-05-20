David Njoku explains why the Chargers’ revamped offense is primed to dominate

David Njoku has joined the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2026 NFL season, and the veteran tight end believes his new team can be 'destructive' in the upcoming campaign.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed David Njoku to bolster their offense. Now, the tight end has sent a confident message about his new team, claiming that the club will be ‘destructive’ in the 2026 NFL season.

In recent years, the Chargers have made numerous changes to live up to the high expectations of their fans. Last season, during Jim Harbaugh’s debut as head coach, the club reached the playoffs as a Wild Card team, and things are poised to progress even further this year.

Mike McDaniel has taken over as the offensive coordinator. He is widely considered a premier offensive mind, and newly acquired tight end David Njoku, who visited the club earlier this month, believes the sky is the limit for this team.

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“I feel like we can be destructive,” Njoku said, via the team’s website. “We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It’s up to us to put it all together. I could’ve signed before the draft in other places, but I chose to come here because I thought it was the best fit for me.”

Justin Herbert needs to achieve success soon

For many fans, Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback the Chargers need to reach the top. However, the pressure is mounting for the former first-round pick to prove his worth and deliver a deep postseason run for Los Angeles.

Chargers TE David Njoku on QB Justin Herbert: "I've played against him and I've seen what he can do. I'm glad that I'm on his side now."



on if he'd be the best QB he's ever played with: "I would hope so, yeah" pic.twitter.com/1aMUjgQS4G — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) May 19, 2026

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In 2023, Herbert signed a lucrative five-year, $262.5 million extension that runs through the 2029 season. Having recently turned 28 years old, the quarterback faces a ticking clock to achieve the championship success fans expected when the new deal was finalized.

Over his six-year career, Herbert has compiled a winning record of 52-43. While the quarterback looked much improved following Harbaugh’s arrival last season, an early exit in the Wild Card round fell short of what the fanbase expects from this roster.

The Chargers’ 2026 offense looks solid

Entering the 2026 season, the Chargers’ offense appears incredibly potent. Justin Herbert leads a unit loaded with high-end talent capable of helping the quarterback spearhead a deep playoff run this year.

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Running back Omarion Hampton, wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre’ Harris, along with tight ends Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku, are just some of the explosive weapons the quarterback will have at his disposal in 2026.