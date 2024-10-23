The Absolute Worst Hairstyles in NFL History.

The NFL serves as a platform for making bold statements in various ways. From showcasing tattoos to elaborate touchdown celebrations and even sporting extreme hairstyles, the league encapsulates diverse styles. Despite the protective gear like helmets, players have found a way to integrate their hair into their narratives, albeit not always with favorable outcomes.

From iconic figures like Johnny Unitas with his classic buzz cut to modern stars like Tom Brady sporting the infamous Bieber haircut, and contemporary Pacific Islanders proudly flaunting their thick, lengthy locks, the league has witnessed a spectrum of hair choices. The NFL’s history is peppered with a plethora of memorable hairdos, many of which cannot be concealed even by helmets. While hair can add depth to a player’s persona, it doesn’t always translate positively, often resulting in some of the most notorious hairstyles in professional football.

Mark Davis

(Wikimedia Commons)

Mark Davis, although never a player in the NFL, is notable as the son of the late and renowned Raiders owner, Al Davis. He currently serves as the owner and managing partner of the franchise. His distinctive light ginger hair gives him the appearance of someone who spends his nights sleeping in a Raiders helmet.

Anthony Garay

(NFL.com)

Anthony Garay is known for his eccentric hairstyles, often complemented by his facial hair, creating a unique and attention-grabbing ensemble covering his entire head. He frequently incorporates vibrant colors into his elaborate designs, as simply shaving another man’s face into the back of his head isn’t quite sufficient for him.

Terry Bradshaw

(Wikimedia Commons)

Apart from his illustrious NFL Hall of Fame journey and thriving tenure as a sports commentator, Terry Bradshaw is renowned for his outspoken nature… and his iconic hairstyle, which has remained unchanged since his playing days in the 1970s. Even back then, he sported the distinctive bald on top, cul-de-sac appearance that he continues to flaunt today.

Tiquan Underwood

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tiquan Underwood sported an ultra-high fade haircut adorned with the New England Patriots logo shaved into the back of his head as a tribute to the team’s Super Bowl XLVI appearance. However, the irony was palpable when Underwood, despite his bold and distinctive hairstyle, was unexpectedly released from the team mere hours before the game. One might speculate whether his fervent team spirit played a role in his sudden departure.

Domata Peko

(Wikimedia Commons)

Domata Peko consistently catches attention on the field due to his voluminous mane of hair. Despite wearing his helmet, Peko’s hair extends nearly to his waist and spans across the width of his back. If the abundance of hair is indicative of strength, then Peko undoubtedly ranks among the league’s most formidable players.

Tim Tebow

(Twitter/X)

Tebow, the former NFL quarterback turned professional baseball player, made headlines with an unusual haircut that has left fans both amused and bewildered. The haircut, seemingly a playful nod to classic and quirky styles, features uneven patches and a strikingly unconventional design. It has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some admirers praising Tebow’s sense of humor and willingness to embrace a bold look, while others speculate about the haircut’s origins.

Brett Keisel

(Wikimedia Commons)

Brett Keisel epitomizes the essence of a Pittsburgh Steeler. He embodies toughness, ruggedness, and physical dominance. Perhaps the chilly winters in Pittsburgh justify the copious amount of hair adorning his head, yet off the field, he might evoke trepidation among the children of the Steel City.

Dontari Poe

(Wikimedia Commons)

Dontari Poe’s hairstyle is quite intricate, featuring long, slender braids cascading from the back of his head and tightly rolled braids on top, forming what appears to be the letter M. Given his alma mater, Memphis University, one might speculate if this was intentional. Nevertheless, the overall effect doesn’t quite hit the mark aesthetically.

Dan Carpenter

(Wikimedia Commons)

From high school to the NFL, kickers have been known for their eccentric hairstyles, and Dan Carpenter is no exception. While Carpenter’s hair may not be particularly wild, its length certainly makes a statement. Paired with his lengthy, bushy beard, he appears more akin to a linebacker than a kicker. Perhaps the transition from Miami to Buffalo played a role in the significant change in Carpenter’s hairstyle.

Anthony Dixon

(Wikimedia Commons)

Anthony Dixon, a former NFL running back known for his powerful playing style, also turned heads with his eccentric haircuts. Dixon often sported a variety of bold and creative styles, including intricate designs shaved into his hair and vibrant colors. His unique haircuts were a reflection of his energetic personality and flair, making him a standout both on and off the field.

Pat McQuistan

(AP)

Pat McQuistan, a former NFL offensive lineman, became well-known not only for his solid blocking but also for his distinctive and unusual haircuts. Often seen with wildly unkempt, shaggy hair that stood out among his peers, McQuistan’s hairstyle added a layer of rugged charm to his persona. His unconventional look made him a memorable figure on the field, embodying his gritty and unorthodox play.

Clay Matthews III

(Mike Morbeck)

Clay Matthews III hails from a renowned NFL lineage. His father achieved multiple NFL All-Pro honors, and his uncle holds a place in the NFL Hall of Fame. While Matthews Jr. had notable success with his hairstyle, Clay III has taken it to another level entirely.

Chas Alecxih

(AP)

Chas Alecxih, a former NFL defensive lineman, gained attention for his unconventional and eye-catching haircuts. Known for sporting a mohawk with unique patterns shaved into the sides, Alecxih’s hairstyle was a bold statement that matched his aggressive playing style. His distinctive look not only set him apart on the field but also showcased his individuality and fearless personality.

George Bias

(AP)

George Bias, a former NFL player, was known for his distinctive and unconventional haircuts that often featured creative and intricate designs. His hairstyles ranged from sharp geometric patterns to bold, colorful mohawks, making him easily recognizable on the field. Bias’s unique haircuts reflected his vibrant personality and willingness to stand out, adding an extra layer of flair to his athletic presence.

Atari Bigby

(Wikimedia Commons)

Atari Bigby, a former NFL safety, became as famous for his distinctive hair as for his hard-hitting play. His long, flowing dreadlocks were a standout feature, giving him a fierce and recognizable presence on the field. Bigby’s hairstyle not only reflected his Jamaican heritage but also became a symbol of his rugged and fearless approach to the game.

Tom Brandstater

(Getty Images)

Broncos quarterback Tom Brandstater found himself with the top of his head exposed in 2009, seemingly setting the stage for the haircut Tim Tebow received a year later.

Tyrann Mathieu

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tyrann Mathieu dominated the college football scene during his time at LSU, earning a nickname that reflected his ferocious playing style: The Honey Badger. While he’s a game-changer on the field, his hair doesn’t quite reach the same level of acclaim. However, one could argue that it at least complements his nickname.

Dennis Roland

(AP)

Cowboys offensive lineman Dennis Roland appeared pleased with the reverse-mohawk he received in 2006.

Junior Seau

(Wikimedia Commons)

Junior Seau, may he rest in peace, was undeniably one of the linebacker legends. However, his hairstyle often faced scrutiny. He maintained a tight fade along the sides and back while keeping the top longer and curly, which was intriguing on its own. However, matters escalated when he introduced an unfortunate bleach job, taking his hairstyle to an entirely different level.

Cordarrelle Patterson

(Wikimedia Commons)

Since his time at the University of Tennessee, Cordarelle Patterson has sported long dreadlocks. While the dreads themselves aren’t the issue, it’s his frosted blonde tips that certainly catch his attention and earn him a place on this list.

Lucas Nix

(USA Today)

Oakland Raiders guard Lucas Nix was not pleased with the clumps of hair he was left within 2012.

Olivier Vernon

(USA Today)

Defensive end Olivier Vernon, who was born, raised, and attended college in Miami, received no hometown exemption; after being drafted by the Dolphins in 2012, he also ended up being dyed.

Kyle Newhall-Caballero

(USA Today)

Ivy League quarterback Kyle Newhall-Caballero may not have made it in the NFL, but he did sport this brain-cooling hairstyle during Raiders camp in 2012.

Bennie Fowler

(Getty Images)

It seems they missed a spot. Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler’s 2014 hairstyle was truly a head-turner.

Mike Tepper

(AP)

Possibly, the Cowboys veterans who shaved off half of Mike Tepper’s head (and face) in 2010 may have simply aimed to accentuate his favorable side.

Garo Yepremian

(NFL.com)

Yepremian, an NFL player remembered for his clutch kicking and flamboyant personality, also stood out with his unconventional haircut. Sporting a quirky, bowl-cut style that became his trademark, Yepremian’s hair was as memorable as his on-field antics. His unique look, coupled with his iconic moments in NFL history, solidified his status as a beloved and distinctive figure in the sport.

Charlie Whitehurst

(NFL.com)

Charlie Whitehurst, affectionately known as Clipboard Jesus , was as famous for his long, flowing locks as he was for his role as a reliable backup quarterback. His shoulder-length hair and laid-back demeanor made him a fan favorite, embodying a surfer-chic style that was unique in the NFL. Whitehurst’s hair added to his mystique, making him an unforgettable figure on the sidelines.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

(NFL.com)

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie turned heads not just with his stellar defensive play but also with his adventurous hairstyles. Frequently changing up his look, he sported everything from vibrant dyed mohawks to intricate patterns shaved into his hair. Rodgers-Cromartie’s bold style choices reflected his dynamic and unpredictable presence on the field.

Joe Namath

(NFL.com)

Joe Namath, famously known as Broadway Joe, epitomized 1960s cool with his flamboyant lifestyle and iconic hairstyle. His shaggy, side-parted hair was a key element of his charismatic persona, complementing his confident swagger and trendsetting fashion. Namath’s style left a lasting impact, cementing his legacy as a cultural icon beyond the gridiron.

Jeff Reed

(NFL.com)

Jeff Reed, the kicker known for his clutch performances with the Pittsburgh Steelers, also garnered attention with his distinctive haircuts. Reed often sported spiky, bleach-blonde hair, a look that was as bold and unmissable as his on-field kicks. His rebellious hairstyle became a hallmark of his unique personality and flair.

Don Hutson

(NFL.com)

Don Hutson, one of the earliest superstars of the NFL, had a clean-cut and classic hairstyle that was typical of the 1930s and 1940s. His neatly combed hair reflected the era’s understated style, yet his performance on the field was anything but, as he set numerous records that stood for decades.

Kevin Greene

(NFL.com)

Kevin Greene, a Hall of Fame linebacker, was as renowned for his long, flowing blonde hair as he was for his relentless pass-rushing. His mane became a signature look, flaring out from under his helmet, symbolizing his wild and aggressive playing style. Greene’s hair was an integral part of his intimidating on-field persona.

Pat Tillman

(NFL.com)

Pat Tillman, who left the NFL to serve in the military, maintained a straightforward and no-nonsense hairstyle. His close-cropped hair reflected his disciplined and humble nature. Tillman’s legacy is defined more by his character and sacrifice than by his style, but his simple haircut was a testament to his focus and determination.

Jerry Rice

(NFL.com)

Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, often sported a tidy, short haircut throughout his career. His clean and professional look mirrored his work ethic and dedication to the game. Rice’s consistency in his appearance was as reliable as his record-setting performances on the field.

Tom Brady

(NFL.com)

Tom Brady, one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, has gone through various hairstyles, from a clean-cut look to longer, more relaxed styles. Regardless of the trend, Brady’s hair has always been a topic of discussion, adding to his star power and marketability. His evolving hairstyles reflect his adaptability both on and off the field.

Matt Hasselback

(NFL.com)

Matt Hasselbeck, known for his leadership as a quarterback, often kept his hair short and manageable. His no-fuss hairstyle reflected his pragmatic approach to the game and his role as a steadying influence on his teams. Hasselbeck’s consistent look was emblematic of his dependable play.

Rashean Mathis

(NFL.com)

Rashean Mathis, a standout defensive back, frequently sported stylish and well-groomed haircuts. Whether he had braids, a fade, or a more conservative cut, Mathis’s hair always looked sharp, underscoring his attention to detail and professionalism on the field.

Randy Moss

(NFL.com)

Randy Moss, one of the most electrifying wide receivers in NFL history, was also known for his distinctive hairstyles. From his early days with cornrows to later years with a more relaxed afro, Moss’s hair choices were as bold and dynamic as his playmaking abilities. His ever-changing looks kept fans guessing and added to his larger-than-life presence.

Troy Polamalu

(NFL.com)

Troy Polamalu, the hard-hitting safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, became famous for his long, flowing hair that cascaded out of his helmet. His iconic mane, which he famously insured for $1 million, symbolized his wild and unpredictable playing style. Polamalu’s hair became a cultural phenomenon, making him instantly recognizable on and off the field.