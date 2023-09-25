The Dolphins score more points vs. Broncos than 11 NFL teams after 3 weeks

The third week of the 2023 NFL season was full of interesting storylines, but the Miami Dolphins took all the limelight with their commanding win over the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Fins’ offense put on a show on Sunday, setting a franchise record and falling just short from the league record by scoring 70 points against Russell Wilson and company, who only managed to put up 20 points on the scoreboard.

Tua Tagovailoa had a memorable performance with four touchdown passes, while running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert also made history by scoring four TDs each. With this ruthless performance, the Dolphins managed to log more points in one game than many teams in three weeks.

Dolphins score more points in one game than 11 NFL teams after three weeks

As StatMuse points out, the 70 points scored Sunday by the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos are more than 11 NFL teams have amassed so far after three games:

69 — Broncos

69 — Vikings

66 — Texans

58 — Commanders

57 — Jaguars

55 — Falcons

53 — Saints

52 — Patriots

45 — Titans

43 — Giants

42 — Jets

Who holds the record for most points scored in a single NFL game?

The Washington Redskins (now Commanders) set the record for the most points scored by a team in an NFL game, with 72 points against the New York Giants on November 27, 1966.