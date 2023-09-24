Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was memorable for the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East team scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos, and their amazing performance even surprised an Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPT.

Miami likely has one of the best offenses in the entire league, and the game against the Broncos was proof of it. The Dolphins managed to score 70 points against Denver, Mike McDaniel’s team is now a true contender this year.

The Dolphins came close to breaking the record for the most points scored in a single NFL game. While they didn’t quite reach that milestone, their score surprised everyone and undoubtedly caught the attention of their upcoming rivals.

AI was left in shock by Dolphins’ 70-20 win over the Broncos

Scoring 70 points is definitely not an easy job to do in the NFL. In Week 3 of the 2023 season, the Dolphins managed to score 10 touchdowns against the Denver Broncos, and not even the Artificial Intelligence could believe it.

Bolavip US informed ChatGPT about the Dolphins’ 70-20 win over the Broncos. The Artificial Intelligence attempted to change the score to 20-27 and commented, “If the Dolphins won 70-20, it might not be an accurate representation of an NFL score, as it’s an extremely high-scoring game.”

After the game, Mike McDaniel was asked why he didn’t go for a field goal attempt to break the NFL’s single-game all-time scoring record. He stated that they wanted to show respect for the Broncos.

What is the record of most points coneeded in a single NFL season?

The Baltimore Colts (now in Indianapolis) allowed 533 points in a single season in 1981. With an average of 40.6 points conceeded per game this year, the Broncos could surpass that record, projected to reach 568.