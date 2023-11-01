The New York Jets were one of the teams that didn’t make any moves at the NFL trade deadline. But it looks like general manager Joe Douglas tried to improve the team. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets asked about Davante Adams and Mike Evans.

However, neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked interested in dealing their stars. It makes sense, since losing them would have practically ended with any aspirations these teams may have this year.

Adams boasts 47 receptions for 539 yards along with three touchdowns, whereas Evans has so far made 33 catches for 507 yards and five scores. Either of them would have been a major boost for the Jets, who aim to challenge for a playoff spot.

Jets could have used an upgrade at WR

Following a weak start to the season, the Jets find themselves with a 4-3 record thanks to three consecutive wins. Even with Aaron Rodgers injured and many question marks around Zach Wilson, the team managed to get results lately.

With the Buffalo Bills at 5-3, a playoff berth seems to be a real possibility for New York. That’s why the front office may have explored ways to improve its wide receiver room.

Even though Garrett Wilson (469 yards, two TDs) and Allen Lazard (255 yards, 1 TD) have been doing just fine, the team seems to lack reliable targets beyond them. In fact, the rest of their wideouts have so far failed to put up more than 20 yards.

Besides, the possibility of having Rodgers back late in the season may have been an extra reason to try and improve at the position. It wasn’t meant to be, but the Jets’ intention to improve reflects how ambitious they are this year.

The Jets rely on current roster to save the season

The Jets’ lack of moves before the deadline didn’t sit well with fans, but the general manager explained that they tried. “There need to be buyers, there need to be sellers,” Douglas said.

Apart from wide receivers, New York reportedly considered the prospect of making a deal for an offensive line, but didn’t find many options in the market. Douglas said he actually had a lot of talks with a lot of teams for players at different positions. But in the end, he says to be happy with the current roster.

The Jets have done better than predicted for a team that started 1-3. However, there’s still a long way to go this season, which is why it will be interesting to see whether they can extend this winning streak without any extra help.