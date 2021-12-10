Even though they have only won one game through the first 13 weeks of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs. They just need these 37 things to happen.

The Detroit Lions needed 12 games and 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season to get their first win. Following 3 months of heartbreaking losses, Dan Campbell's squad fought with bones and nails to grind a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Crazy as it may seem, that last-second win over a divisional rival pretty much got them back in the playoff race. Yeah, you read that correctly. The 1-10-1 Lions can still play postseason football this year.

But how's that even possible? They're not going to catch up with the Green Bay Packers and they can't even finish the season with a winning record. Well, it's actually pretty simple: They just need these 37 things to happen.

This Is What The Lions Need To Make The Playoffs

(Via CBS Sports)

Week 14:

+ Lions beat Broncos

+ Steelers beat Vikings

+ Cowboys beat Washington

+ Texans beat Seahawks

+ Jets beat Saints

+ Panthers beat Falcons

+ Chargers beat Giants

+ Bengals beat 49ers

+ Packers beat Bears

Week 15:

+ Lions beat Cardinals

+ Eagles beat Washington

+ Cowboys beat Giants

+ Bills beat Panthers

+ Falcons beat 49ers

+ Rams beat Seahawks

+ Buccaneers beat Saints

+ Bears beat Vikings

Week 16:

+ Lions beat Falcons

+ Titans beat 49ers

+ Eagles beat Giants

+ Buccaneers beat Panthers

+ Rams beat Vikings

+ Seahawks beat Bears

+ Cowboys beat Washington

+ Dolphins beat Saints

Week 17:

+ Lions beat Seahawks

+ Panthers and Saints tie

+ Eagles beat Washington

+ Bills beat Falcons

+ Texans beat 49ers

+ Packers beat Vikings

Week 18:

+Lions beat Packers

+ Saints beat Falcons

+ Giants beat Washington

+ Buccaneers beat Panthers

+Vikings beat Bears

+Rams beat 49ers

See? Easy-peasy. With that, the Lions clinch the 7 seed at 6-10-1 and pretty much prove that anything can happen in the NFL. Is it realistic? No. Is it likely? No. Can it happen? Yes. There's still a chance, so don't give up on the season just yet, Lions fans!