The veteran RB who has more touchdowns than half of the NFL in 2023

The 2023 NFL season is just getting started, but the Miami Dolphins are already giving a lot to talk about. On Sunday, the Fins once again proved their offense shouldn’t be counted out. This time, the Denver Broncos were their victims.

Even though Russell Wilson and company seemed to be confident with Sean Payton at the helm, there was no way they could stop Tua Tagovailoa‘s unit from putting up 70 points.

Both on air and on the ground, Miami didn’t seem to have any problem to find the end zone. Running back Raheem Mostert was one of the players who was on fire at the Hard Rock Stadium, and he already has better numbers than half of the league in 2023.

Raheem Mostert has more TDs than 16 NFL teams this season

Raheem Mostert is enjoying a fantastic start to the 2023 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, boasting seven touchdowns (rushing for six) after three games. As StatMuse notes, the 31-year-old RB has more touchdowns this season than the following 16 teams:

Titans Jets Bengals Bears Giants Raiders Falcons Saints Panthers Commanders Steelers Rams Patriots Buccaneers Jaguars Texans

What’s Raheem Mostert’s contract?

Raheem Mostert is entering the first of a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.