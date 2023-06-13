One of the biggest talking points about the New England Patriots and the upcoming NFL season centered around the quarterback position. Who’s getting the nod from Bill Belichick?

The Patriots’ offense was dreadful for the better part of the past campaign. Of course, it was far from a surprise, given that former DC Matt Patricia was in charge of offensive play-calling.

That’s why Mac Jonesvowed to bounce back and put an end to all the doubts about his status as QB1. And according to a report by Mark Daniels of MassLive, he’s outdueling Bailey Zappe for the starting job right now.

Mac Jones Outplays Bailey Zappe In Patriots’ Training Camp

“Jones was extremely accurate to start practice, hitting 25-straight passes before Josh Uche broke up one of his attempts on Monday,” Daniels reported.

“Overall, it was an impressive day for Jones as the Patriots offense looks to rebound after last year’s tough season. Jones went 10-for-12 in 11-on-11s on Monday,” continued Daniels. “The only two incomplete passes he threw, in team drills, on this day happened when Uche ran into Mike Gesicki to deflect one pass and when Deatrich Wise batted down another at the line of scrimmage.”

Jones has reportedly been lights out since the start of training camp, boasting his accuracy and looking way more comfortable now that he’s back with Bill O’Brien as his Offensive Coordinator:

“Jones was red hot to start the practice session. He went a perfect 21-for-21 in 7-on-7 drills,” the report continued. “Jones has been great this spring. Entering Tuesday, he’s completed 89% (62-of-70) of his passes in Patriots team drills.”

Judging by those numbers, it seems like it’s almost a lock that Jones will begin the season as QB1. Then again, he should know better than to test Belichick’s patience again.