The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for the most challenging NFL season in years. Since Tom Brady retired for good this offseason, Todd Bowles has to figure out how to get results without the 7x Super Bowl champion.

After months of speculation, the team confirmed Baker Mayfield will lead the offense, while Kyle Trask will continue waiting for an opportunity on the bench. But the team has faced many changes in other areas as well.

Bruce Arians followed in Brady’s footsteps by stepping away from his role as consultant, which is seen as a great opportunity by Bowles. Now, the Bucs head coach hopes to build his own path.

Todd Bowles hopes to build new formula at Bucs

“Everybody says, ‘This formula has worked for us. Why are we changing anything?’ So you try to keep it and tweak it as you go,” Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“But as you go, you start to figure out that we had a lot of guys not practicing and just playing on Sundays because we were older. . . . So this year, you get a chance to rebuild the culture and the chemistry and kind of get it right. You understand, even if you’ve been coaching together a long time, sometimes you agree to disagree. And that happened, too.”

What was the Bucs’ record last season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished atop the NFC South in 2022 with an 8-9 record.

How many Super Bowl wins do the Bucs have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the Super Bowl on two occasions (2003 and 2021).