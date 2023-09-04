An era has ended with Tom Brady deciding not to play football anymore. Now, the star tight end who caught his final touchdown has followed the quarterback’s footsteps and has retired from the NFL.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady has been the most successful player in NFL history. The legendary quartback won seven Super Bowls; six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the end of the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement from football, but he returned for one more year. However, the 2022 campaign marked his final season as he decided to hang up his cleats for good.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end retires after catching Tom Brady’s final TD

After 23 successful seasons, Tom Brady decided it was time to retire from football. His last team was Tampa Bay, in which he found a lot of elite players, including a two-time Pro Bowl tight end.

Kyle Rudolph was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, becoming a remarkable tight end for the NFC North squad. He joined the Buccaneers for the 2022 season, where he finished his career playing alongside Brady.

Earlier this year, Rudolph hinted at retirement, and today it became official. After 12 seasons, he has decided to retire. In Week 18, Kyle caught what would be the final touchdown of his career, which also happened to be Tom Brady’s last pass to the endzone.

How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw during his career?

During his 23-season tenure in the NFL, Tom Brady threw 649 touchdowns, ranking first in this regard in the history of the league.