Earlier this year, Tom Brady looked ready to hang up his cleats before he decided to come back. Ahead of his 23rd NFL season, the 44-year-old explained that Gisele Bundchen is the reason why he can continue extending his career.

After more than two decades playing at the highest level, Tom Brady flirted with retirement. However, it only took him one month to decide he wanted to stay on the gridiron for at least one more season.

His third year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a bit different for the 44-year-old, given that the team will not have Bruce Arians at the helm anymore. However, as long as he has the support he needs at home, nothing else will matter.

For a moment, Brady felt it was time to spend more quality time with his family. But shortly after, he realized his place is still on the field. Fortunately, his family understood it.

Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen is the reason why he can continue to play in the NFL

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told PEOPLE of his partner, Gisele Bundchen. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it.

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family. She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Behind the great quarterback, there is a supportive woman. Gisele understands what football means for his husband and she has never stood on his way, quite the contrary. That's why they've been together for so long, while Brady kept on cementing his legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time.