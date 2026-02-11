Tom Brady fires shots at Logan Paul, throws shade at historic NFL event

In a few weeks, Tom Brady will be back on the field — even if it’s only for a flag football game. Logan Paul is also set to participate in the event, and TB12 didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the WWE star’s athletic ability ahead of the matchup.

On March 21, several football stars will travel to Saudi Arabia for an exhibition flag football game. Some participants, like Brady, are retired, while others — including Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey — are still active NFL players.

The event will also feature celebrities from outside the football world, including Logan Paul. And ahead of what’s being billed as a friendly showdown, Brady decided to turn up the heat with a bold message aimed at the YouTuber-turned-wrestler.

Tom Brady tells Logan Paul he won’t measure up to NFL stars

During Super Bowl 2026 week, Brady appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, where they discussed the upcoming March event. While the tone was lighthearted, Brady made it clear he doesn’t think Paul is ready to compete at that level.

“You know what, I’m actually a little worried for you because you’re a good athlete, but these guys are on another level,” the legendary quarterback of the Patriots and Buccaneers said.

Paul quickly fired back, claiming he is “at the highest level.” However, Brady doubled down, insisting that the NFL players involved in the game will prove him wrong.

“No, you’re not the level,” Brady answered. “You’re a good athlete, but when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson… it’s cute. I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly this is like real football, this is real competition.”

Toward the end of the exchange, Paul suggested that Brady believes the event will be tougher than the NFL Pro Bowl. “It will be better than that,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion responded confidently.